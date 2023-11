Walden Galleria announces hours for 2023 holiday shopping season

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Christmas is less than 60 days away which means the holiday shopping season is upon us.

Walden Galleria has announced its extended hours for the season and that Santa Claus will return beginning November 17 through Christmas Eve, Sunday, December 24. Santa will be located on the lower level near the Apple Store.

You can find the holiday shopping season hours below. Guests are also reminded to check individual hours of stores, restaurants and entertainment venues they plan on visiting.

November:

Thanksgiving: Thursday, November 23, 2023: CLOSED

Black Friday: Friday, November 24, 2023: 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday, November 25, 2023: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday, November 26, 2023: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Monday, November 27, 2023: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Tuesday, November 28, 2023: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Wednesday, November 29, 2023: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Thursday, November 30, 2023: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

December:

Friday, December 1, 2023: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday, December 2, 2023: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday, December 3, 2023: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Monday, December 4, 2023: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Tuesday, December 5, 2023: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Wednesday, December 6, 2023: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Thursday, December 7, 2023: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday, December 8, 2023: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday, December 19, 2023: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday, December 10, 2023: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Monday, December 11, 2023: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Tuesday, December 12, 2023: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Wednesday, December 13, 2023: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Thursday, December 14, 2023: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday, December 15, 2023: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday, December 16, 2023: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday, December 17, 2023: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Monday, December 18, 2023: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Tuesday, December 19, 2023: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Wednesday, December 20, 2023: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Thursday, December 21, 2023: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday, December 22, 2023: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday, December 23, 2023: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Christmas Eve: Sunday, December 24, 2023: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Christmas Day: Monday, December 25, 2023: CLOSED

Tuesday, December 26, 2023: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Wednesday, December 27, 2023: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Thursday, December 28, 2023: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday, December 29, 2023: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday, December 30, 2023: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.