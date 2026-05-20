Voters in five WNY school districts rejected proposed budgets

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — While a majority of school district budgets were approved across Western New York, voters rejected school budgets in five districts.

Cuba-Rushford, Grand Island, Lyndonville, Randolph, and West Valley school districts must now go back to the drawing board and figure out their next steps: to modify budgets, put the same spending plan up for a revote or adopt a contingency budget.

Under state law, any revote must happen on June 16. If a second vote fails, the districts adopt a contingency budget.

WKBW School district voting machine.

Some voters argued the budgets were too expensive.

West Valley resident Mark Warnes voted "no" because he thought the budget was too high, given that the student population has lost about 200, and the district operates one school building for K-12.

"I think the budget is already inflated. This would take it over 60,000 per student, which I think is egregious in today's economy," he said. "The school hasn't been performing in math and literacy, well below the state average. Why are public institutions immune from fiscal realities?"

WKBW West Valley resident Mark Warnes voted "no".

Warnes said he hopes the district dips into its reserve funds of about $7 million.

"And we're just going to keep bleeding an already struggling population," he said,

WKBW West Valley budget information.

The West Valley superintendent issued a written statement:

"We are extremely grateful for the turnout that we had with our budget vote. Our tax levy increase above the cap was intended to offset an insufficient 1% increase in state foundation aid, increased costs in student services, and contract transportation for student programs. However, we recognize the difficult economic times that communities and schools are facing and the related issues that come with a small rural school. The board of education and the administrative team is working to modify our 2026-2027 budget. We look forward to continuing engagement with our community in efforts to draft a budget that can be supported in a revote."





West Valley Central School District

WATCH: Voters in five WNY school districts rejected proposed budgets

Voters in five WNY school districts rejected proposed budgets

Grand Island Schools Superintendent Brian Graham reacted to the rejection of the proposed budget.

"We certainly are disappointed," Graham stated.

Graham said the district worked hard to keep the tax levy below the state cap, but noted misinformation has been circulating in the community.

"There's misinformation in the community," he said. "We really want the community to look at the facts, the hard work of putting this budget together, and quite honestly, we saw the administration costs go down from last year in this proposed budget, not go up."

WKBW Grand Island School District.

In Lyndonville, voters defeated a $19,194,000 budget proposal by just 43 votes. A total of 301 Lyndonville Central School District residents voted. Proposition 1, the proposed budget, was not approved, with 172 opposed and 129 in favor.

However, voters did approve Proposition 2, authorizing the purchase of one 64-passenger school bus, with 170 votes in favor and 129 opposed. Voters also approved Proposition 3, authorizing a tax increase to support the Yates Community Library at $153,345 annually, with 159 votes in favor and 140 opposed. A board candidate was also approved.

The Lyndonville superintendent issued a written statement:

"This outcome means the LCSD board of education must now determine the next steps, which could involve adopting a contingency budget or holding a revote in June. The community will be informed once a decision has been made."





Lyndonville Central School District

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