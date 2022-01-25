Village of Williamsville Board votes to pay Erie County mask violation fine

VILLAGE OF WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Williamsville Village Board voted Monday to pay a $300 mask violation fine and sign a stipulation issued by Erie County, after previously voting to hire an attorney to fight the fine.

The board passed the new resolution in a vote of three to two.

Village Mayor Deborah Rogers will not sign the stipulation, instead it will be signed by current Deputy Mayor David Sherman on Tuesday.

It was reported that Erie County Department of Health sanitarians were at a recent board meeting and the village was allegedly cited for violating the mask rules.