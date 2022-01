WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Village of Williamsville Board has voted three to two in favor of hiring an attorney to fight a $300 mask violation fine imposed by Erie County.

Erie County Executive Poloncarz said Erie County Department of Health sanitarians were at a recent board meeting and the village was allegedly cited for violating the rules and a fine was issued.

The village plans on hiring Todd Aldinger as an attorney.