Poloncarz: Village of Williamsville cited for violating mask mandate during board meeting

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — During an Erie County COVID-19 update Tuesday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced the Village of Williamsville was cited for violating the mask mandate during a recent board meeting.
Poloncarz said Erie County Department of Health sanitarians were at a recent board meeting and the village was allegedly cited for violating the rules and a fine was issued.
Earlier Tuesday the village announced there would be a special meeting held Thursday at 6 p.m. and the agenda will include one resolution item "To approve the hire of outside counsel to represent the village in a pending legal matter with the Erie County Department of Health."
Village of Williamsville Mayor Deb Rogers issued the following statement Tuesday:
The Village of Williamsville is holding a special meeting Thursday to decide on a resolution that, if approved, would name outside counsel to represent the village in a pending legal matter against the county Health Department.
The legal matter pertains to a notice of violation and proposed stipulation that the county issued on Jan. 12 to the village for an alleged violation of an executive order.
The village is unable to discuss further aspects of this pending litigation against the Erie County Health Department.