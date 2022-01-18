Poloncarz: Village of Williamsville cited for violating mask mandate during board meeting

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — During an Erie County COVID-19 update Tuesday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced the Village of Williamsville was cited for violating the mask mandate during a recent board meeting.

Poloncarz said Erie County Department of Health sanitarians were at a recent board meeting and the village was allegedly cited for violating the rules and a fine was issued.

Earlier Tuesday the village announced there would be a special meeting held Thursday at 6 p.m. and the agenda will include one resolution item "To approve the hire of outside counsel to represent the village in a pending legal matter with the Erie County Department of Health."

Village of Williamsville Mayor Deb Rogers issued the following statement Tuesday: