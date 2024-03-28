Valentino Dixon teaming up with a Niagara County farmer to open “Innocence Cannabis"

NEWFANE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Valentino Dixon partners with "Singer Farm Naturals" farmer Tom Szulist to launch “Innocence Cannabis” in hopes of growing and selling cannabis to combat health illnesses.

Dixon shares with 7 News reporter Yoselin Person the moment he saw what the plant can do for the health.

“I met my partner Tom, and I got to know him very well and he gives me some CBD for my mother because she has Alzheimer's,” he says. “I go to my house and see my mom fully dressed walking around the house talking. I could not believe it, and from then, I was sold on this plant.”

So from there “Innocence Cannabis” was established.

But Valentino has a unique story behind the name of the business.

He spent 27 years behind bars for a murder he didn’t commit.

He was released in 2018, and since then he has been making the most out of his freedom.

“I was innocent even though the evidence showed that I didn't commit this crime,” he says. “So when I teamed up with Tom he asked me to come up with a logo and a name for a company. It took me all but 10 minutes to come up with “Innocence Cannabis.” It took me a day or two to come up with this logo with the eyeball and the plant.”

Tom Szulist who also owns Singer Farm Naturals says he was a stockbroker for 29 years, but realized he had a purpose in farming.

“And it took me down this road of understanding that we are just part of nature as a human being, and we don't realize it that we have this amazing microbial system,” he expresses. “That is meant to keep us in balance and if we don't do that we have another system called an endocannabinoid system that nature gave us to balance our systems.”

Szulist says this cannabis business is about having you understand your body.

“Nature gave us a secondary system which is called an endo which means inside cannabinoid system so that the brain just senses the deficiency in the system,” he says and produces an endo to more or less energize that system to balance itself and that's where the cannabinoids from the cannabis plant hit the same reset there's a nature gave us in our human body.”

These owners will be waiting for you at the door even though the “Innocence Cannabis” is still under construction.

“We're in the review process now so we're anticipating within the next two weeks will get the green light,” Szulist says. “And then once we do we can give a definite open date to the public. In the meantime, we're preparing products.”

Meantime, Dixon is excited to welcome many to their new establishment.

“Whatever they're dealing with arthritis or Alzheimer's or any other disease, come check us out because we may have something for you,” he says.

Although “Innocence Cannabis” is a bit far for those living outside of Newfane soon you’ll be able to order the products online.

