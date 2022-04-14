USS The Sullivans appears to be partially sinking at Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — USS The Sullivans, a decommissioned United States Navy Fletcher-class destroyer, appeared to be partially sinking at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park on Buffalo's waterfront Thursday morning.

The USS The Sullivans was seen listing heavily to its starboard side, and sitting lower in the water than usual.

BREAKING: Part of WWII era USS Sullivan’s deck is feet away from being underwater. Crews here say there’s no power @WKBW pic.twitter.com/KbVhcHXQL8 — Michael Schwartz (@MSchwartzTV) April 14, 2022

7 News has reached out to leadership at the naval park for more information.

Ship is stable now, but you can see how close it is to the water line @WKBW pic.twitter.com/AmChd50A18 — Michael Schwartz (@MSchwartzTV) April 14, 2022

The USS The Sullivans was commissioned in 1943 and operated in the Pacific Theater during World War II. It is named after five brothers from Waterloo, Iowa. It is the only ship in the U.S. Navy to ever be named for more than one person. It was decommissioned in 1965 and has been in Buffalo since 1977.

In 2018, 7 News reported the USS The Sullivans was sinking due to a crack in her hull. In 2019, a fundraising campaign was launched to repair the ship.

Last year, 4-year-old Arrow Swartwout started collecting pennies to repair the ship.

Earlier this month, Congressman Brian Higgins announced $490,000 in federal funding would be added to support preservation and repairs.

It is unclear whether the incident Thursday morning has caused any additional damage to the ship.