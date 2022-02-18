Unlicensed bounty hunter sentenced for unlawfully entering South Buffalo home

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An unlicensed bounty hunter has been sentenced for unlawfully entering a South Buffalo home.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 36-year-old Dennis J. White was sentenced Friday in State Supreme Court to 60 days in jail and three years probation, to be served concurrently.

According to the district attorney's office, in January 2021 White was working as an unlicensed bail enforcement agent and searching for a fugitive who was wanted on a bench warrant from Pennsylvania and he unlawfully searched the home of the fugitive’s brother on Oakdale Place in Buffalo. He forcibly entered the home while armed with a what appeared to be a rifle or shotgun.

EDITOR'S NOTE: 7 News has chosen to use White's mugshot in accordance with our station mugshot policy, as he has pleaded guilty and has been sentenced. You can read our full mugshot policy here.

"The defendant admitted that he knowingly and unlawfully entered the victim’s residence as well as an occupied upstairs apartment. The defendant intentionally placed the victims in reasonable fear of injury or death by pointing the gun at the homeowner, his fiancé and two adult tenants. Three children were home at the time of the incident. While unlawfully searching the home, the defendant also intentionally caused damage to a door to gain access to the upstairs apartment," a release from the district attorney's office says.

White pleaded guilty to all the charges against him in November 2021.