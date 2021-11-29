Unlicensed bounty hunter pleads guilty to charges in connection with unlawfully entering Buffalo home

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An unlicensed bounty hunter has pleaded guilty to charges in connection with unlawfully entering a South Buffalo home.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced Dennis J. White, 36 of Buffalo, pleaded guilty Monday in State Supreme Court to the following:

Two counts of Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree (Class “A” misdemeanors)

Four counts of Menacing in the Second Degree (Class “A” misdemeanors)

Three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Class “A” misdemeanors)

One count of Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree (Class “A” misdemeanor)

According to the district attorney's office, in January 2021 White was working as an unlicensed bail enforcement agent and searching for a fugitive who was wanted on a bench warrant from Pennsylvania and he unlawfully searched the home of the fugitive’s brother on Oakdale Place in Buffalo. He forcibly entered the home while armed with a what appeared to be a rifle or shotgun.

"The defendant admitted that he knowingly and unlawfully entered the victim’s residence as well as an occupied upstairs apartment. The defendant intentionally placed the victims in reasonable fear of injury or death by pointing the gun at the homeowner, his fiancé and two upstairs tenants. Three children were home at the time of the incident. While unlawfully searching the home, the defendant also intentionally caused damage to a door to gain access to the upstairs apartment," a release from the district attorney's office says.

White remains released on his own recognizance as all of the charges are non-qualifying for bail. The judge ordered he remain in New York State and stay away from all of the victims. He faces a maximum of one year in jail and is scheduled to be sentenced February 11.