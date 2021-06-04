Unlicensed bounty hunter indicted for entering fugitive's brother's home in South Buffalo unlawfully

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John Flynn announced on Friday that an unlicensed bounty hunter has been indicted for allegedly unlawfully entering the home of a fugitive's brother in South Buffalo.

35-year-old Dennis White of Buffalo was arraigned on a ten-count indictment on the following charges



Two counts of Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree (Class “A” misdemeanors)

Four counts of Menacing in the Second Degree (Class “A” misdemeanors)

Three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Class “A” misdemeanors)

One count of Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree (Class “A” misdemeanor)

According to investigators, White, who was working as an unlicensed bail enforcement agent, was searching for a fugitive who was wanted on a bench warrant from Lebanon County, Penn., around midnight on January 10 and early on the morning of January 11.

Officials say White allegedly unlawfully entered the home of the fugitive's brother on Oakdale Place in South Buffalo, where he allegedly forcibly entered the home while armed with a what appeared to be a rifle or shotgun.

Investigators say White allegedly knowingly and unlawfully entered the home and an upstairs apartment, while allegedly intentionally placing the victims in reasonable fear of injury or death by pointing the gun at the homeowner, his fiancé and two upstairs tenants.

According to the DA, three children were at the home at the time of the incident.

White was released on his own recognizance, and is ordered to remain in New York State and stay away from the victims involved in the alleged incident.

A return court date has not yet been scheduled, and if convicted, White faces a maximum of one year in jail.