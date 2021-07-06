Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Underground Railroad statues at Dow Park in Jamestown vandalized with racist, anti-Semitic graffiti

items.[0].image.alt
Jamestown Police Department, blurred by WKBW
JAMESTOWN-1-BLUR.jpg
JAMESTOWN-2-BLUR.jpg
Posted at 12:26 PM, Jul 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-06 12:26:22-04

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Jamestown Police Department is investigating vandalism to Underground Railroad statues in Dow Park over the holiday weekend.

The department first called for information regarding the vandalism on July 4. Images provided by police show racist and anti-Semitic graffiti on the statues. 7 Eyewitness News has partially blurred the images for publication, in accordance with its policies on publishing hate speech. The unedited images can be viewed on the Jamestown Police Department's Facebook page.

According to police, the graffiti has been cleaned off by workers with the Jamestown Parks Department.

The vandalism incident isn't the first involving the Underground Railroad statues at Dow Park. In May, the police department reported one of the statues was stolen just a few days after it was installed.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents is asked to call the Jamestown Police Department at 716-483-7537, or the department's tip line, 716-483-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-Pride-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong