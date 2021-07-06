Underground Railroad statues at Dow Park in Jamestown vandalized with racist, anti-Semitic graffiti

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Jamestown Police Department is investigating vandalism to Underground Railroad statues in Dow Park over the holiday weekend.

The department first called for information regarding the vandalism on July 4. Images provided by police show racist and anti-Semitic graffiti on the statues. 7 Eyewitness News has partially blurred the images for publication, in accordance with its policies on publishing hate speech. The unedited images can be viewed on the Jamestown Police Department's Facebook page.

According to police, the graffiti has been cleaned off by workers with the Jamestown Parks Department.

The vandalism incident isn't the first involving the Underground Railroad statues at Dow Park. In May, the police department reported one of the statues was stolen just a few days after it was installed.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents is asked to call the Jamestown Police Department at 716-483-7537, or the department's tip line, 716-483-TIPS (8477).