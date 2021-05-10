Watch
Jamestown police investigating after Underground Railroad statue taken from Dow Park

Jamestown Police Department
Posted at 11:07 AM, May 10, 2021
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Officers in Jamestown are investigating after an Underground Railroad statue was taken from a local park.

According to Jamestown police, a 500 to 600 pound copper statue titled "Underground Railroad Tableau," was taken from Dow Park at some point between Thursday and Monday.

Police say the statue is worth over $2,000 and was just installed on Thursday by Jamestown Parks Department employees. It was discovered missing Monday morning by a parks department employee. Police are checking area video and ask anyone with information to call 716-483-7537 or 716 483-8477.

