U.S. Embassy in Dublin issues security alert for American tourists

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The U.S. Embassy in Dublin issued a security alert for American tourists traveling to Dublin, Ireland.

WKBW U.S. Embassy, Dublin, Ireland.

This comes days after a group of teenagers brutally beat a Buffalo man in the city.

Stephen Termini, 57, was attacked and remains in critical condition. His two sons are getting ready to travel to see him.

“As much as I want justice for my dad, I want it for all the other victims,” stated Michael Rizzuto, son.

WKBW Brothers Michael & Jesse Rizzuto of Cheektowaga.

Michael and Jesse Rizzuto of Cheektowaga met with me earlier this week as they were waiting to get their passports so they could travel to Ireland to be by their father's side.

They say their dad remains in a coma following last week’s attack.

“He was my minding his own business, and three kids just randomly assaulted them, and I’ve done my own digging and you know, research, and seems like it's a common thing for tourists over there to just get attacked,” described Michael Rizzuto.

WKBW Warning from U.S. Embassy in Dublin.

The U.S. Embassy in Dublin is warning Americansto be extra careful because of recent incidents being reported by Irish media.

If you travel to Ireland here are the precautions, you are asked to take:



Be aware of your environment.

Avoid walking alone, if possible, especially during hours of darkness.

Do not wear or display expensive jewelry or watches and avoid carrying large amounts of cash.

Avoid placing passports, cash, cell phones, or other valuables in the outer pockets of backpacks or purses or on tables in public places.

Be cautious of your surroundings



Be vigilant. Pickpocketing, mugging, and “snatch and grab” theft of mobile phones, watches and jewelry can occur.

Look up locations before you travel to them.

Do not leave bags unattended in restaurants, pubs, hotel lobbies, and parked cars. Most reported thefts occur at crowded tourist sites, at airports, car rental agencies, on public buses, trams, and trains, and at the major railway stations.

Avoid leaving baggage alone in a car, including in a closed trunk.

Avoid staring at your phone while walking in public areas.

Limit earbud/headphone use when in public.

Be mindful of your alcohol consumption.

Keep a low profile.

In the meantime, a Gofundme has already raised more than $100,000to help pay for Termini's medical expenses. A number of Irish citizens are offering donations and their apologies.



WKBW Gofundme comment from a donor.

Messages saying "I am sorry” or they are “ashamed" of what happened and ashamed of the "youth" of their country.

The sons say their dad is very proud of his Irish roots and moved there to live out the rest of his life when this tragedy occurred.

Photo provided by Rizzuto brothers Rizzuto brothers with their dad Stephen Termini.

“That was his goal — to live by the countryside and live out the rest of his days in Ireland,” reflected Jesse Rizzuto, son.

The Rizzuto brothers tell me they were able to expedite their passports with the help of the office of Congressman Brian Higgins. They leave for Ireland Wednesday night.

