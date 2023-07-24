Brutal beating of a Buffalo man who was visiting Dublin, Ireland

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A Buffalo man was brutally attacked while on a trip to Dublin, Ireland. Stephen Termini, 57, was assaulted by teenagers near the Store Street garda station.

His son said his father is in critical condition from the beating and is in a coma, and he is at risk of losing his eye.

The family said his dad had saved up for the trip to Dublin

His sons, Mike and Jesse Rizzuto live in the Buffalo area. Mike Rizzuto tells 7 News they are trying to get their passports prepared to head to Ireland so they can be with their father.

Rizzuto also established a Gofundme page to help his father saying it was “an unprovoked attack”.

“This is a photo of my biological father (Stephen Termini) along with myself (Michael Rizzuto) and my brother ( Jesse Rizzuto ). Upon returning home from tour with my band Kissing Candice I received the news that there was an unprovoked attack by multiple people on my father in Dublin, Ireland,” Rizzuto wrote on the Gofundme page.

The son also wrote “The brutal attack has left my father in a coma after suffering various injuries. He is currently in critical condition with what I am told are life-altering injuries. I am receiving news of this situation as it comes in through the media alongside everyone else.”

Rizzuto asks the community to send “healing vibes” to his father as his family works to learn more about the situation.

Also posted on the Gofundme page was this message from Termini’s sister, Michele:

From his beloved sister, Michelle

"My brother had been working at a galvanizing plant, saving every penny to afford the trip (after losing his wife to illness last April). He had always dreamed of visiting Ireland. He was trying to trace our family that emigrated to the US from Dublin. What we were told as children was that our grandfather, Charles Wilson, had been a painter, painting cathedrals in Dublin. His mother, Ann Donnelly was from county Mayo. Its been difficult to find any trace of them from here, so he thought perhaps he could learn more in Ireland. Our mother's last request was to be buried in Ireland (2004). He was unable to attend the ceremony at the time, but longed to visit her final resting place. He has 2 sons, Michael and Jesse who were denied knowledge of their Irish Heritage. My husband and I are recently retired nurses who served on the "Front Lines" of the Covid pandemic. I didn't worry about my little brother visiting Ireland, as he's been a long time traveler. Steve's love of music (we were a very musical family) and art appreciation were (thankfully) passed on to his children. We feel so very helpless as none of us can afford the trip to be with him in his time of dire need. I understand that he may lose one of his eyes and suffer lifelong disability from this unfortunate incident. Thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers. God bless yall!"

Police in Dublin arrested one of the juveniles involved in the beating Sunday. He is being held on bail and is scheduled to appear later this week in a Children’s Court.

