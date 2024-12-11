Two-thirds of NYS Healthcare professionals say we are experiencing a youth vaping epidemic

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two-thirds of New York State healthcare professionals believe we are experiencing a youth vaping epidemic.

That is the headline of a new survey conducted by Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo for the New York State Quitline which surveyed 2,562 healthcare professionals.

"We reached out to a variety of doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and respiratory therapists and the results were really the same across the board," said Tony Astran, Public Relations and Communications Manager for New York State Quitline.

"There is always going to be that element of wanting to be rebellious, wanting to do something to fit in, relax and distress, but there are other ways to do it," said Astran, adding that the New York Quitline offers a variety of resources for people of all ages looking to quit.

Resources available through New York State Quitline:



nysmokefree.com

1-866-NY-QUITS

Text DROPTHEVAPE to 88709

The hub for the New York Quitline is on the Roswell Park Comprehensive Center campus where just a few buildings over a visual representation of the vaping crisis was on full display inside a tobacco research lab at Roswell Park.

Jeff Russo Dr. Maciej L. Goniewicz, Professor of Oncology at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, stands in front of a box of vape products that were confiscated from students by teachers in our local schools. Roswell Park works with 36 Western New York school districts to collect vape products to study the devices and analyze the impact on our health.



Dr. Maciej L. Goniewicz showed me a box full of dozens of vape products that had been collected from local school districts and were confiscated from students by teachers.

"We've heard from schools that this is a big problem there," said Dr. Goniewicz, "They see the products being used in classes that teachers had to confiscate the products so we saw this as our opportunity to help understand what is going on,"

Dr. Goniewicz tells me Roswell Park is working with 36 Western New York school districts and has collected more than two thousand vapes over the last two years. Dr. Goniewicz says his lab is testing the vape products to analyze the level of nicotine and the impact of the chemicals used to add flavor.

Dr. Goniewicz says that modern vape products are made to be more appealing to young people based on price and the potency of nicotine. He says simply put vape products are not safe for school-aged children and teenagers.

"I would just clearly say those are not safe products. You are putting yourself at risk. You are inhaling a cocktail of chemicals that can damage your lungs. Over the next years you might experience serious health consequences of vaping," said Dr. Goniewicz.