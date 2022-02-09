Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Two people shot including one student at McKinley High School in Buffalo

items.[0].image.alt
Olivia Proia
McKinley High School shooting
Posted at 4:08 PM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 17:02:32-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say two people, including one student, have been shot at McKinley High School, Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators say the shooting happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say a male student was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital, no word on that student's condition.

Officials say a security guard was shot in the leg and was taken to Erie County Medical Center.

It's unclear if shooting was inside or outside the school.

7 News has several crews at the scene.

A spokesperson for Buffalo Schools tells 7 News, "we are gathering the most updated data at this time. I will respond accordingly once we have complete data."

A shelter in place has also been made for Buffalo State College and Buffalo police are advising people to avoid Elmwood Avenue between the 198 and Amherst Street.

Evening classes at Buffalo State College have been canceled for Wednesday evening due to the shooting.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Super_7_2022_480x360.jpg

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!