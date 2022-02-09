Two people shot including one student at McKinley High School in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say two people, including one student, have been shot at McKinley High School, Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators say the shooting happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

BPD: A security guard and student were shot shortly after 3pm today. The male student has gone to Children’s Hospital. No word on condition. The security guard has been shot in the leg. He is at ECMC. @WKBW — Olivia Proia (@OliviaProia) February 9, 2022

Police say a male student was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital, no word on that student's condition.

Officials say a security guard was shot in the leg and was taken to Erie County Medical Center.

FBI has arrived with weapons, heading inside in the building. @WKBW pic.twitter.com/nOrSiPlM81 — Olivia Proia (@OliviaProia) February 9, 2022

It's unclear if shooting was inside or outside the school.

Spoke with two sets of parents waiting for their children who are inside the school. Both say their children are ok. One told me his 11th grade daughter is with a group of of students huddled in the cafeteria awaiting further instruction. @wkbw — Jeff Russo (@JeffRussoWKBW) February 9, 2022

A spokesperson for Buffalo Schools tells 7 News, "we are gathering the most updated data at this time. I will respond accordingly once we have complete data."

A shelter in place has also been made for Buffalo State College and Buffalo police are advising people to avoid Elmwood Avenue between the 198 and Amherst Street.

Evening classes at Buffalo State College have been canceled for Wednesday evening due to the shooting.

This is a developing story.