Two people have died as a result of blizzard conditions in Western New York

In the areas hardest hit by the blizzard in Western New York, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says there are no emergency services available.
Posted at 9:48 AM, Dec 24, 2022
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Saturday morning, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz reported two people had died as a result of blizzard conditions in Western New York.

During his 8 a.m. update, Poloncarz reported two people in the Town of Cheektowaga died because first responders were unable to get to them in medical emergencies.

According to Poloncarz, in both separate incidents, the victims were not stranded on roadways but had suffered medical emergencies at home.

The Cheektowaga Police Department reported its officers worked overnight to rescue stranded drivers.

In Erie County's hardest hit areas, emergency services are considered unavailable as of Saturday morning. The county is urging residents to reserve 911 calls for life-and-death situations.

