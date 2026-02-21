Two individuals identified who may be responsible for graffiti at new Highmark Stadium

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gilbane-Turner, which is working jointly as construction managers on the new Highmark Stadium project, tells 7 News that two individuals have been identified who may be responsible for the graffiti at the stadium and law enforcement continues to actively pursue the matter.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office told 7 News that no charges have been filed and the investigation is ongoing.

You can read the full statement below:

"The investigation and tip line, conducted in coordination with local law enforcement, have at this time, led to the identification of two individuals who may be responsible for the graffiti. Law enforcement continues to actively pursue the matter. As this remains an active investigation, we are directing further inquiries to law enforcement. We appreciate the strong support and partnership throughout this effort.



The Gilbane | Turner team has worked diligently to create a respectful and supportive environment on this project. We have made significant investments in jobsite amenities to support the trade workers performing demanding work, often in challenging weather conditions. They deserve a professional and respectful workplace.



The actions of a very small number of individuals do not reflect the values or conduct of the approximately 8,000 people who have worked on this project to date. They demonstrate professionalism, pride, and respect each and every day." - Gilbane-Turner

All construction was suspended at the stadium site after graffiti was found in "secure locations" last weekend.

WATCH: Construction suspended at new Buffalo Bills stadium after graffiti was found in 'secure locations'

Construction suspended at new Buffalo Bills stadium after graffiti was found in 'secure locations'

Earlier this week, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz was asked about the graffiti after speaking at an unrelated press conference and said in part, "Some idiot decided to put up pornographic and what we believe is anti-LGBTQ kind of sentiment at the stadium."

Gilbane-Turner then announced that a $100,000 reward was being offered for information that led to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

William Geary, Erie County’s Commissioner of Public Works, said that there was about $150,000 in damages to four separate suites on the west side of the building that were near 100 percent complete.

He said the person(s) responsible used an oil-based spray paint that got into granite surfaces, some of the marble finishes, some of the tiles and wood surfaces and even some of the flooring. Geary said the damage couldn't just be cleaned up; it needs to be ripped out and reinstalled.

Workers returned to the site on Friday and Geary said there would be a larger security presence.

WATCH: New information released, $100K reward offered after graffiti was found at new Highmark Stadium