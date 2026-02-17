Construction work at new Buffalo Bills stadium suspended due to graffiti

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — All work at the new Highmark Stadium has been suspended after graffiti was discovered at the massive construction site over the weekend.

The following is a statement from Gilbane-Turner, which are working jointly as construction managers on the more than $2 billion project:

"Over the weekend, graffiti was discovered in several secure locations in both finished and unfinished areas of the stadium project site.



We suspended work and launched a full investigation in partnership with the trade contractors and unions to send a clear message about how seriously we take this matter. Gilbane | Turner maintains zero tolerance for graffiti, vandalism, or defacement of property on our projects. Such actions damage property, violate the law, and undermine the respectful, professional environment we are committed to maintaining.



We work diligently to create a jobsite environment that everyone can be proud of. This behavior is unacceptable and does not reflect the standards we expect on this project." - Gilbane | Turner

This isn't the first time an incident such as this has halted work at the site. In October 2024, Gilbane-Turner paused all work after a suspected hate symbol was discovered. An investigation determined the symbol was actually an industry-approved knot commonly used by iron workers.

The new Bills stadium is expected to open in time for the 2026 season.