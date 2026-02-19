$100K reward offered for information leading to arrest after graffiti was found at new Highmark Stadium

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Over the weekend, all work at the new Highmark Stadium was suspended after graffiti was found "in several secure locations in both finished and unfinished areas" of the site.

Gilbane-Turner, which is working jointly as construction managers on the more than $2 billion project, announced that a $100,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

In the statement announcing the reward, Gilbane-Turner said that work will resume at the site on Friday and the stadium will be delivered on schedule.

"We suspended work because the people who come to this jobsite deserve to work in an environment that reflects respect and professionalism. When that standard is violated, we address it and take the time to reset expectations. That is who we are and how we operate.



Gilbane | Turner maintains zero tolerance for graffiti, vandalism, or any behavior that undermines the respectful and supportive environment we expect on our projects.



We appreciate the strong support we have received from our trade contractors, unions, local officials, law enforcement, and the workers on site as we work to identify those responsible for this unacceptable act. The response reinforces what we know to be true: the overwhelming majority of people on this project are committed to maintaining a welcoming and professional work environment.



Work will remain suspended on Thursday as we continue our investigation and prepare to welcome approximately 1,500 workers back on Friday to a jobsite that reflects the standards they deserve.



This stadium will be delivered on schedule. Maintaining a safe, respectful, and supportive jobsite is our highest priority." - Gilbane-Turner

The Erie County Sheriff's Office released a statement earlier this week confirming it was investigating the incident.

On Tuesday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz was asked about the incident after speaking at an unrelated press conference and said in part, "Some idiot decided to put up pornographic and what we believe is anti-LGBTQ kind of sentiment at the stadium."

According to Poloncarz, the Erie County Sheriff's Office and Buffalo Bills security would be reviewing the cameras and they believe it was someone who has been working on the site because the graffiti was in areas that you need a pass to enter.