Tunnel to Towers Foundation to provide mortgage-free home to family of fallen Buffalo Firefighter Jason Arno

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced Thursday it will provide a mortgage-free home to the family of fallen Buffalo Firefighter Jason Arno.

Arno made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty while battling a four-alarm fire on the 700 block on Main Street on March 1. He was laid to rest following a funeral at St. Joseph Cathedral on March 10.

A three-year member of the Buffalo Fire Department, Commissioner William Renaldo said Arno was a bright young man with everything in front of him, he was married over the summer and had a three-year-old daughter at home.

“Firefighters like Jason Arno are different. When everyone else was running to safety, he ran into the flames to help fight this fire. In honor of his sacrifice and his service to his city, I promise that Sarah and Olivia will always have a place to call home." - Frank Siller, Chairman and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation was established after the events of September 11, 2001.

"Born from the tragedy of 9/11, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation carries out its mission to 'do good,' by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and by building specially-adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders," a release says.

You can find more information on the foundation's website here.

Since the department announced Arno was killed, Western New York has stepped up to support his family in multiple ways. You can find more information on those efforts and how to donate here.