Travel ban remains in effect for most of Erie County as storm slams parts of WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A travel ban remains in effect for most of Erie County Sunday as a wicked lake effect snow storm continues to clobber parts of the region with high winds and heavy snow.

The storm has already dropped a foot of snow in Orchard Park as of 11 this morning, with another six to 12 inches expected to fall today. The NFL postponed today's Bills-Steelers Wild Card game at Highmark Stadium until 4:30 p.m. Monday. Whiteout conditions have made traveling in the area around the stadium treacherous.

This is a half-hour later. You cannot see the stadium and these videos aren’t doing it justice. Right now, I cannot even see the fence to the construction site with my own eyes. Stay safe everyone. @WKBW pic.twitter.com/ETw769Km4b — Adam Campos (@arcampostv) January 14, 2024

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz lifted the travel ban Sunday morning for the towns of Holland, Colden, Sardinia, Concord, North Collins, and Collins. It remains in effect for the rest of the county until further notice.

Based on the latest forecast and in consultation with New York State I am rescinding the driving ban for the Towns of Holland, Colden, Sardinia, Concord, North Collins, and Collins. pic.twitter.com/2nn9OgFNze — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) January 14, 2024

The Buffalo Bills are asking snow shovelers to abide by the travel ban and not to report to the stadium until the ban is lifted and conditions improve. The team says there will be multiple shifts of shovelers to get the stadium ready for game-time.

The 7 Weather team says more than two feet of snowwill fall in the most persistent snow bands.