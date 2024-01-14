Watch Now
Travel ban remains in effect for most of Erie County as storm slams parts of WNY

Our 7 News crews are tracking conditions ahead of Monday's Bills-Steelers game. The Wild Card game was moved from Sunday to Monday because of snow and safety concerns.
Posted at 11:28 AM, Jan 14, 2024
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A travel ban remains in effect for most of Erie County Sunday as a wicked lake effect snow storm continues to clobber parts of the region with high winds and heavy snow.

The storm has already dropped a foot of snow in Orchard Park as of 11 this morning, with another six to 12 inches expected to fall today. The NFL postponed today's Bills-Steelers Wild Card game at Highmark Stadium until 4:30 p.m. Monday. Whiteout conditions have made traveling in the area around the stadium treacherous.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz lifted the travel ban Sunday morning for the towns of Holland, Colden, Sardinia, Concord, North Collins, and Collins. It remains in effect for the rest of the county until further notice.

The Buffalo Bills are asking snow shovelers to abide by the travel ban and not to report to the stadium until the ban is lifted and conditions improve. The team says there will be multiple shifts of shovelers to get the stadium ready for game-time.

The 7 Weather team says more than two feet of snowwill fall in the most persistent snow bands.

