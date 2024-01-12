Aaron's Forecast: Tracking very strong winds and snow for the weekend

High Wind Warning for all of WNY Friday afternoon through early Sunday morning. Winds will gust near 60 mph at times with power outages possible.

Winter Storm Watch 1 p.m. Saturday through 7 a.m. Monday for Erie, Genesee, Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus Counties.

Lakeshore Flood Warning Saturday through early Sunday.

Mostly cloudy with light winds this morning. Winds will increase this afternoon with rain arriving later today. Rain will change to snow overnight. Snow and blowing snow on Saturday with 1-4" of accumulation. Lake effect snow will develop late Saturday and continue through Monday. Expect 6-12" or more of snow in the lake band.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Breezy, upper 30s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Rain to snow, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Windy with snow, near 30.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Lake effect snow, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Snow and blowing snow, near 20.

MONDAY

MORNING: Snow and blowing snow, near 10.

AFTERNOON: Snow and blowing snow, upper teens.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, near 10.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, mid teens.

