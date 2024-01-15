Watch Now
Travel ban set to lift in most of Erie County at 6 a.m.

Except Cheektowaga, Lancaster and Lackawana
Snow making it hard to see Highmark Stadium
Hannah Ferrera
Posted at 10:42 PM, Jan 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-14 22:42:06-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz updated the travel ban as lake effect snow continues to pour in the region, saying it's not time to lift it just yet.

Overnight, the travel ban will remain in effect, lifting at 6 a.m.

"At that time, restrictions will be lifted everywhere in the City of Buffalo, most of Erie County, all State roads and the New York State Thruway," Governor Kathy Hochul wrote in a statement.

The travel ban will remain in Cheektowaga, Lancaster and Lackawanna.

But there's still a pretty big event happening in Orchard Park tomorrow that Bills Mafia has been waiting for. So to make sure that still happens, Erie County is clearning the way for shovelers.

If anyone wants to help shovel, Poloncarz says to us Route 20 (Southwestern Blvd.) or Abbott Road to get there.

I-90, I-190, Route 219, Route 400 and Route 5 remain closed.

