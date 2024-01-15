Travel ban set to lift in most of Erie County at 6 a.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz updated the travel ban as lake effect snow continues to pour in the region, saying it's not time to lift it just yet.

Overnight, the travel ban will remain in effect, lifting at 6 a.m.

"At that time, restrictions will be lifted everywhere in the City of Buffalo, most of Erie County, all State roads and the New York State Thruway," Governor Kathy Hochul wrote in a statement.

UPDATE: Travel ban will be lifted at 6am tomorrow everywhere except:



•Cheektowaga

•Lancaster

•Lackawanna



The travel ban will remain in Cheektowaga, Lancaster and Lackawanna.

But there's still a pretty big event happening in Orchard Park tomorrow that Bills Mafia has been waiting for. So to make sure that still happens, Erie County is clearning the way for shovelers.

If anyone wants to help shovel, Poloncarz says to us Route 20 (Southwestern Blvd.) or Abbott Road to get there.

I-90, I-190, Route 219, Route 400 and Route 5 remain closed.