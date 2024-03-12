Transit Drive-In set to open for the season on March 22

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Transit Drive-In Theatre in Lockport is set to open for the season on March 22.

The announcement was made in a Facebook post on Tuesday which said:

"The 2024 #DriveIn Season begins on Friday, March 22nd! 🎟🍿🚘🌄

We hope you're as excited as we are!!!! 😆😆

Movies and fun under the stars are BACK on Fridays and Saturdays! 🎬✨

We're working on getting everything ready, but stay tuned to our social media pages and our website: www.transitdrivein.com!"

The drive-in will also host a viewing event for the total solar eclipse on April 8. You can find more information here.

You can find other total solar eclipse-related events across Western New York here.