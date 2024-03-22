Transit Drive-In delays opening for the season due to weather

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Transit Drive-In Theatre in Lockport was set to open for the season Friday night but announced it would remain closed due to weather.
The announcement was made in a Facebook post Friday afternoon which said:
"Our team talked it over, and we don't feel good about the driving conditions in Lockport and the rest of Niagara County.
Due to unsafe road conditions and the current state of the parking lots, we will be CLOSED tonight.
We were really looking forward to tonight, and we apologize for any disappointment we may cause!
We will announce our opening status tomorrow by 12:00PM. Please drive carefully and stay warm!"