Town of Tonawanda to file lawsuit against Kia and Hyundai

FILE- This combination of file photos shows the logo of Kia Motors Dec. 13, 2017, in Seoul, South Korea, top, and Hyundai logo April 15, 2018, in the south Denver suburb of Littleton, Colo., bottom. Hyundai and Kia are telling the owners of nearly 485,000 vehicles in the U.S., Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, to park them outdoors because they can catch fire. (AP Photo, File)
Posted at 6:48 AM, Aug 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-01 06:49:01-04

The Town of Tonawanda is joining Buffalo, Rochester, and major cities across the country like (New York City, Yonkers, Seattle, Cleveland, Cincinnati, San Diego, Milwaukee, and Indianapolis) in the lawsuit against Kia and Hyundai.

A spokesman for the town says it has seen many Kias and Hyundai's stolen,
especially over memorial day weekend.
The lawsuit claims the car company didn't install parts to stop the rise in stolen cars,
and is causing concerns for public safety.

In May, the car manufactures settled a $200 million class-action lawsuit.
The settlement also includes payments to people whose vehicles were stolen and were issued speeding tickets, red light tickets, or other penalties or fines incurred.

