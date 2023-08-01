Town of Tonawanda to file lawsuit against Kia and Hyundai

The Town of Tonawanda is joining Buffalo, Rochester, and major cities across the country like (New York City, Yonkers, Seattle, Cleveland, Cincinnati, San Diego, Milwaukee, and Indianapolis) in the lawsuit against Kia and Hyundai.

A spokesman for the town says it has seen many Kias and Hyundai's stolen,

especially over memorial day weekend.

The lawsuit claims the car company didn't install parts to stop the rise in stolen cars,

and is causing concerns for public safety.

In May, the car manufactures settled a $200 million class-action lawsuit.

The settlement also includes payments to people whose vehicles were stolen and were issued speeding tickets, red light tickets, or other penalties or fines incurred.