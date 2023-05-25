Stolen Kia or Hyundai? How you can be compensated from lawsuit settlement

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Thursday Hyundai Motor and Kia Corporation settled a $200 million class-action lawsuit over millions of claims that the vehicles are too easy to steal.
Vehicles have been stolen across the country, and in Buffalo, 85% of the auto thefts in 2023 are Kia or Hyundai vehicles. Car thefts have tripled from May 2022 to May 2023 in Buffalo.
So how do you become eligible for compensation if your Kia or Hyundai was stolen?
Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, which is the law firm handling this case, said the settlement is expected to be finalized in July. As of now you don't need to do anything, but here's what you need to know:
- Stolen Kia and Hyundai models from 2011-2022, with turn keys are eligible
- Eligible vehicles also have no engine immobilizer, which is the root of the issue
- If your Hyundai or Kia was stolen, and never recovered you can get up to $6,125
- If your stolen Hyundai or Kia came back damaged, you can receive up to $3,375
- Save all receipts as the settlement states drivers will be reimbursed for rental cars, ride-sharing, tow services, and more
- You will be notified based on your VIN number of a stolen vehicle
The settlement also includes payments to people whose vehicles were stolen and were issued speeding tickets, red light tickets, or other penalties or fines incurred.
According to Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro, these models are also eligible for a software upgrade:
Hyundai
- 2018-2022 Accent
- 2011-2022 Elantra
- 2013-2020 Elantra GT
- 2018-2022 Kona
- 2013-2022 Santa Fe
- 2013-2018 Santa Fe Sport
- 2019 Santa Fe XL
- 2011-2019 Sonata
- 2011-2022 Tucson
- 2012-2017
- 2019-2021 Veloster
- 2020-2021 Venue
- 2013-2014 Genesis Coupe
- 2020-2021 Palisade
Kia
- 2011-2022 Kia Sportage
- 2011-2022 Kia Sorento
- 2021-2022 Kia K5
- 2011-2021 Kia Sedona
- 2014-2021 Kia Forte
- 2012-2021 Kia Rio
- 2021-2022 Kia Seltos
- 2011-2020 Kia Optima
- 2020-2022 Kia Soul