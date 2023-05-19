Car stolen on camera, as Buffalo car thefts triple in a year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As of May 19, 2023 the City of Buffalo reports 1,184 car thefts so far this year, compare that number to 385 car thefts at this time last year. A city spokesman said around 85% of the 1,184 thefts are Kia or Hyundai vehicles.

Nicole Korzeniewski said her Hyundai SUV was stolen from her Buffalo apartment building's parking lot on Sunday, while it was still bright outside. It was all caught on surveillance video in a crime that occurred in less than five minutes.

The thieves are seen arriving in the parking lot in a white car. They park next to Korzeniewski's SUV, which was locked.

Minutes later someone in an Adidas hoodie exits the car, and then breaks the SUV's back window before getting in and driving away.

"I noticed it Monday morning around 8 a.m.," said Korzeniewski. "I was actually walking my dog in the morning. I was walking back, and I said 'Um my car should be there."

A shocked Korzeniewski contacted her parents to tell them her car was gone with hundreds of dollars worth of valuables, including sunglasses, tennis racquets, paperwork and even her E-ZPass.

"It was just crazy to see it," explained Korzeniewski after viewing the footage with her building's management.

She filed a police report on Monday, but no detectives have contacted her back as of Friday afternoon. Her insurance company did notify her on Wednesday to tell her the vehicle was located at a Buffalo impound lot.

When Korzeniewski went to retire her vehicle three days after it was stolen, there was major damage to the dashboard, and ignition switch.

"It was horrible. I was so emotional, I've been crying this whole week, as in I was sad," explained Korzeniewski. "I was mad at that point."

Korzeniewski said she is now paying out of pocket to rent a car to get to work, as she waits for her SUV to be fixed. Unfortunately, she's going to have to wait most of the summer to have it back.

"Every single place I've called they said it's a three-month waiting period on parts, on them to even fix it, because that's how backed up they are, because of how many cars are being stolen around her," said Korzeniewski.

According to City of Buffalo data, the most car thefts in May have been in the Elmwood-Bidwell area.

The crime comes as Hyundai and Kia settled a $200 million class-action lawsuit in vehicle thefts. The lawsuit covers Kia and Hyundai models from 2011 through 2022 with a traditional “insert-and-turn” steel key ignition system.

Drivers who have lost their Kia or Hyundai from a left could get up to, $6,125, while those who experienced damage, like Korzeniewski, could receive up to $3,375.

