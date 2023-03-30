City of Buffalo files lawsuit against Kia and Hyundai

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo announced it has filed a lawsuit against Kia America, Inc. and Hyundai Motor America.

According to the city, it intends to join other cities such as Seattle, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Columbus, St. Louis, Madison, and Milwaukee in multidistrict litigation that "seeks to hold Kia and Hyundai accountable for placing profits over safety and manufacturing, distributing, and marketing cars that are dangerously easy to steal."

The city said thefts of Kias and Hyundais have jumped significantly in Buffalo, increasing over 2,000% in January 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. In addition, in the last three months, they have made up between 57% and 67% of all vehicle thefts in Buffalo.

“These vehicles are being stolen at an alarming rate due to the lack of immobilizing technology. This has resulted in a significant issue that impacts our police resources and the community that we serve." - Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia

In October 2022, four people were killed in a crash on Route 33. Police say they were in a stolen Kia. Two others were injured including a 16-year-old boy who is accused of being behind the wheel of the Kia and is facing multiple charges.