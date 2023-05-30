Watch Now
Town of Tonawanda officer dragged by stolen car

Town of Tonawanda Police Department
Posted at 5:41 AM, May 30, 2023
TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Town of Tonawanda Police officer was hospitalized Monday night, after being dragged by a stolen car.

Police say at about 8 last night, Officer David Piatek stopped a car on Sheridan Parkside Drive that had been reported stolen. During the stop, police say the stolen car fled the scene, dragging and seriously hurting Officer Piatek. He was taken to ECMC and is in stable condition.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Town of Tonawanda Police Department at (716) 879-6614, or their confidential tip line at (716) 879-6606.

