Tops to sell pizza dough from local chef with more than 1 million followers on TikTok

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Tops Friendly Markets announced that local "TikTok famous" chef Alex Dispence's Supchef Pizza Co. Dough will be available at over 130 Tops locations.

Tops Friendly Markets

According to Tops, Dispence decided to get into the pizza dough business because it was the number one requested recipe on his social media channels.

Tops Friendly Markets

“This dough was designed so that folks like you and me could make amazing pizzeria quality pizza at home! It works great in home ovens and pizza ovens, or make a cast iron deep dish or a Sicilian style pan pizza." - Alex Dispence

7 News has been following Dispence's story for almost two years. He went from being a local chef and graduate of Niagara Falls Culinary Institute to a social media "superstar" almost overnight. He is better known as "Supchef," to his more than 1 million followers on TikTok.

In August 2021 Dispence told 7 News "I just started grilling steaks and having fun outside — that's when it all started kicking off. I just kept having these viral moments back to back and I was gaining 50, 70 80 thousand followers a day."

7 News spoke to Dispence again in October 2022 when he surpassed 1 million followers on TikTok and he said never expected this to happen, but he's just grateful that he's able to do something he loves every day.

In November 2022 Dispence partnered with P.U.N.T. Pediatric Cancer Collaborative for his first ever "Knucklepuck Classic" with proceeds going directly to P.U.N.T.

You can find Supchef on Tiktok, YouTube, Instagram and more.