Local chef is a Tik Tok superstar and good-will ambassador for Western New York

BUFFALO, NY {WKBW-TV) — His name is Alex Dispence. To his eight-hundred thousand followers on TikTok he is known as "Supchef".

He went from being a local chef and graduate of Niagara Falls Culinary Institute to a social media "Superstar" almost overnight. He says "I just started grilling steaks and having fun outside-that's when it all started kicking off. I just kept having these viral moments back to back and I was gaining 50, 70 80 thousand followers a day."

The content he creates includes reviews, recipes and tips. One of his latest pieces was his visit to the Erie County Fair and features all the food he ate.

In most of his content, he highlights Buffalo and many of his vignettes include pizza, wings or both. He has a downloadable cookbook of his most requested recipes.

The Supchef isn't sure where having eight-hundred thousand followers on TikTok will lead, but he does have a goal in mind, he says "Once I hit a million-I think I'll do a video series and see if I can become Josh Allen's personal chef."

You can find Supchef on Tiktok, Youtube, Instagram and Linktree.