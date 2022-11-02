Local chef raising money for pediatric cancer through bubble hockey tournament

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Bubble hockey is something that's sacred to Western New York. One local chef is working to make it have a little more meaning than just a competitive game.

Alex Dispence, otherwise known as 'SupChef' on social media, has amassed quite the following, with over 1-million followers on TikTok, and thousands of other followers across all platforms. While he makes cooking videos that fans of food, sports, or really anything can wrap their arms around, he's deciding to put down the knife (for a brief second) and pick up the bubble hockey sticks for a great cause.

Friday, November 4, Dispence is partnering with P.U.N.T. Pediatric Cancer Collaborative for his first ever 'Knucklepuck Classic.' All proceeds being raised throughout this week will go directly to P.U.N.T. Pediatric, as they continue to help families and children affected by pediatric cancer.

10 influencers will compete in Friday's bubble hockey tournament, which Dispence said acts like a fun celebration of the money raised.

The influencers playing are as follows:

You can find the link to donate to Knucklepuck here. The goal is $10,000.