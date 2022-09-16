Tonawanda Police arrest 18-year-old suspect in connection to August double homicide on Parker Boulevard

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — An 18-year-old Buffalo man has been arrested in connection to an August shooting in Tonawanda in which two people died and a third was critically injured.

Jameer Woods, 18, was taken into custody by the Town of Tonawanda Police Department with assistance from the Buffalo Police Department.

Woods is accused of fatally shooting Antoyn Williams, 51, of Buffalo and Kristina Perez, 36, of Hinsdale, on Sunday, August 28. Williams and Perez were shot while in an apartment on Parker Boulevard near Kenmore Avenue. They died at the scene. A third person, who has not been identified, was critically injured and survived.

Jameer Woods is being held for arraignment Friday in Town of Tonawanda Justice Court. He is charged with two counts of second degree murder, one count of second degree attempted murder, one count of first degree criminal use of a firearm, and one count of second degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Investigators have not released any information regarding a potential motive for the shooting.