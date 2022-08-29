Town of Tonawanda police investigating homicide on Parker Boulevard

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Town of Tonawanda Police are investigating a homicide on Parker Boulevard.

The incident occurred around 9:40 p.m. Sunday in an apartment at 703 Parker Boulevard, near Kenmore Avenue.

Police said three people were shot. A man and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene and the third victim was transported to the hospital for emergency treatment.

The victims were identified as 51-year-old Antoyn Williams of Buffalo and 36-year-old Kristina Perez of Hinsdale. Police said the identity of the third victim is being withheld at this time.

"This is an isolated incident and there is no hazard to the public," a release says.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Town of Tonawanda Police Department at (716) 879-6614, or our confidential tip line at (716) 879-6606.