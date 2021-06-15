Watch
Thunder on the Buffalo Waterfront Air Show to impact traffic on Route 5 Saturday and Sunday

U.S. Navy Blue Angels
Posted at 5:55 PM, Jun 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-15 17:55:20-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) announced the Thunder on the Buffalo Waterfront Air Show will impact traffic on Route 5 Saturday and Sunday.

According to the DOT, from 8:00 a.m. to around 6:00 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday the exit ramps from Route 5 to the Outer Harbor will be closed. From 3:00 p.m. to around 6:00 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday, the right lane of Route 5 inbound and outbound at the Outer Harbor will be closed so that traffic entering Route 5 has a free flow lane.

You can find more information on the air show here and find more information on changes at Buffalo Harbor State Park for the air show here.

