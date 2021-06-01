Changes at Buffalo Harbor State Park for “Thunder on the Buffalo Waterfront” Air Show

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Several changes will be coming to Buffalo Harbor State Park for the “Thunder on the Buffalo Waterfront” Air Show.

The temporary changes will be in place the weekend of June 18-20 for the air show.

Practice will take place Friday, June 18 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and the air show will take place Saturday, June 19 and Sunday, June 20 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. both days.

Buffalo Harbor State Park says the following changes will be in place for the weekend: