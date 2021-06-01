Changes at Buffalo Harbor State Park for “Thunder on the Buffalo Waterfront” Air Show

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Several changes will be coming to Buffalo Harbor State Park for the “Thunder on the Buffalo Waterfront” Air Show.
The temporary changes will be in place the weekend of June 18-20 for the air show.
Practice will take place Friday, June 18 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and the air show will take place Saturday, June 19 and Sunday, June 20 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. both days.
Buffalo Harbor State Park says the following changes will be in place for the weekend:
- The boat launches will be closed at dusk on June 17 and will reopen following the June 20th show.
- Additionally, the cartop boat launch will also be closed for the same duration.
- Patrons wishing to drive into the park and view the show will pay a $20 vehicle use fee for a parking spot. There will be no presale tickets available and it is first come first served.
- Active service military members and veterans will be permitted to view the practice on Friday, June 18 for free.
- Walk-in or bike-in spectators are welcome to enjoy the show from the green space in the park.
- No campers or RVs will be permitted into the park.
- Empire Passports and other NYS Parks parking programs will not be accepted.
- Slip holders at the Sun Life Marina are being required to use the north entrance at Ohio Street only. Slip holders with a valid parking pass will be permitted in the lot on a first come first served basis.
- Patrons interested in dining at Charlie’s Boatyard will be required to enter at the Ohio Street entrance and purchase a $40 food voucher to be used at the restaurant on the date of purchase.