Three-year-old boy shot in Buffalo Monday evening still in critical condition after pastor incorrectly reported child had died

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A three-year-old boy remains in critical condition after a shooting late Monday night in Buffalo's Ferry Grider Apartments.

Three others were hurt in this shooting.

Pastor Dave Giles incorrectly told our 7 Eyewitness News reporter Olivia Proia that the boy died at Oishei Children's Hospital Tuesday night. Giles told 7 Eyewitness News he had been present at the hospital with the family on Tuesday. Giles has apologized for the error. 7 Eyewitness News is addressing the error.

Officers say the shooting happened on Donovan Drive just after 11:00 p.m. Monday when someone opened fire into a large group of people that was gathered outside.

The other three victims are all 27- and 28-year-old men, two of which were taken to ECMC immediately after being shot and are still being treated.

The third man arrived at ECMC later with a minor wound. Police say a bullet grazed his foot and has been treated and released.

The police department is asking anyone with information to contact its confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255