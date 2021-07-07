Three-year-old dies after quadruple shooting in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A three-year-old boy has died after a shooting, late Monday night, in Buffalo's Ferry Grider Apartments.

Three others were hurt in this shooting.

Pastor Dave Giles told our 7 Eyewitness News reporter Olivia Proia, the boy died at Oishei Children's Hospital Tuesday night.

Officers say the shooting happened on Donovan Drive just after 11:00 p.m., Monday, when someone opened fire into a large group of people that was gathered outside.

The other three victims are all 27 and 28-year-old men; two of which were taken to ECMC immediately after being shot and are still being treated.

The third man arrived at ECMC later with a minor wound. Police say a bullet grazed his foot and has been treated and released.

The police department is asking anyone with information to contact its confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255