Three staffers stabbed, one person in custody at Buffalo Psychiatric Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — One person is in custody after a triple stabbing at the Buffalo Psychiatric Center, Wednesday morning, according to a source at the healthcare facility.

Buffalo police and AMR crews were called to the scene about 9:30 a.m.

The source told 7 News Anchor Ed Drantch, the three people stabbed were staff members.

It's unclear if these three staff members were badly hurt. We don't know the name of the person in custody — or if they were a patient in the psychiatric center.

AMR would not say if anyone was taken to the hospital

We've reached out to Buffalo police and Governor Hochul's office and the State Department of Mental Health for more information. We are waiting to hear back.