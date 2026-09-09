JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Three people have been charged after a fight inside a Jamestown Tim Hortons in December 2025.

James Morris, 43, of Jamestown, has been charged with first-degree assault, second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and tampering with physical evidence.

Eric Spencer, 42, of Jamestown, has been charged with second-degree criminal nuisance and endangering the welfare of a child.

Nicholas Attalla, also known as "Niky Sal," of Erie, PA, has been charged with third-degree assault, second-degree criminal nuisance and endangering the welfare of a child.

7 News first reported this incident in December 2025. You can watch the previous reporting below.

WATCH: Jamestown man charged after alleged stabbing during physical altercation

Jamestown man charged after alleged stabbing during physical altercation

Jamestown Police said on December 13, 2025, around 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a Tim Hortons for a reported stabbing.

According to police, Attalla entered the Tim Hortons and confronted Morris and Spencer. He accused Morris of trying to meet a 14-year-old girl.

Attalla, a social media influencer known as "Niky Sal," works alongside Ethan Haskins and Paul Oyer to confront alleged online predators.

A physical fight began, and Morris allegedly attacked Attalla with a knife. He was taken to UPMC and was later transferred to UPMC Hamot in Erie, Pennsylvania.

WATCH: Three people charged after alleged stabbing in Jamestown Tim Hortons

Three people charged after alleged stabbing in Jamestown Tim Hortons

Police conducted a cellular phone search and confirmed there was no contact between Attalla, Morris or Spencer leading up to the incident.

Attalla turned himself in to Jamestown Police on September 4. Spencer and Morris were both arrested in January 2026.

"The one that stabbed Niky is believed to be the one that is being exposed," Haskins said. "When Niky started that confrontation, the other friend stood up and said no, this isn't happening…and it just got real aggressive, which led to the physical altercation."

7 News spoke with Attalla in December 2025 when he and his group, the Upstate New York watchdog, confronted a man who allegedly expected to meet a minor at the Walden Galleria in Cheektowaga. You can watch the previous reporting below.

WATCH: Man confronted at Walden Galleria after allegedly trying to meet minor