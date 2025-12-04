CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A man who allegedly expected to meet a minor at Walden Galleria in Cheektowaga was confronted by members of an online group who had been posing as a teenager for weeks.

New video shows the disturbing moments when the man, wearing a green jacket, arrived at the mall thinking he was meeting a 15-year-old boy. Instead, he was met with cameras and a confrontation that lasted almost an hour.

Nicky Sal runs the Upstate New York watchdog group that targets alleged predators. He said the group spent weeks tracking the man by posing as the teenager.

The man admitted to interacting online with minors before saying, "I don't usually get to the point of meeting," and "I regret having done this now."

WATCH: Man confronted at Walden Galleria after allegedly trying to meet minor

Eventually, mall security stepped in, and Cheektowaga Police were waiting in a nearby store. Police confirm to 7 News that they opened an investigation into the allegations.

"If I could save at least one child from getting into a serious matter like this, and getting hurt, or sexually assaulted, that's our mission," Nicky Sal said. "We're here to save the kids, to prevent this stuff, to spread education and awareness."

He added, "Please make sure you guys are going through your children's phones. This stuff really does happen, it's a real thing, it's dangerous."