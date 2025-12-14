Jamestown man charged after alleged stabbing during physical altercation

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Jamestown man has been charged after stabbing someone during a physical altercation inside a local business on Saturday.

Jamestown Police responded to reports of a physical altercation between two individuals inside a local business.

During the altercation, police said 43 year-old James Morris stabbed one of the individuals. Officers later found Morris near the scene and took him into custody.

One victim suffered a large laceration to their arm and was taken to UPMC. They were later transferred to UPMC Hamot in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Morris was charged with first degree assault, tampering with physical evidence and third degree criminal possession of a weapon. Morris was taken to Chautauqua County Jail.