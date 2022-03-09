Three additional Buffalo-area Starbucks locations vote to unionize

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Three additional Buffalo-area Starbucks locations have voted to unionize.

The locations that voted and the vote counts are listed below:

1775 Walden Avenue, Cheektowaga — 8-7 to unionize

3186 Sheridan Drive, Amherst — 15-12 to unionize

4770 Transit Road, Depew — 15-12 to unionize

The vote count for these three locations was supposed to take place on February 23. It was delayed after the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) impounded the votes due to Starbucks submitting a request for review.

We went 3/3 today, doubling the number of unionized Starbucks in the United States. Partners in Buffalo, NY, overcame incredible union-busting odds to stand together and win. #WhyWeOrganize — SBWorkersUnited (@SBWorkersUnited) March 9, 2022

There are now five Buffalo-area Starbucks locations that have voted to unionize.

In December, workers from the Starbucks store on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo voted 'yes' to become the first Starbucks store in the United States to unionize.

In January, the Starbucks store on Genesee Street in Cheektowaga officially became the second U.S. store to vote to unionize.

The Starbucks store on Camp Road in Hamburg voted no to unionizing in December, although the union previously said it was challenging the results.