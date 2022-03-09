Watch
Three additional Buffalo-area Starbucks locations vote to unionize

Joshua Bessex/AP
FILE — Pro-union pins sit on a table during a watch party for Starbucks' employees union election, Dec. 9, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. Starbucks has fired seven employees who were leading an effort to unionize a Memphis, Tennessee, store. The Seattle coffee giant said Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 that the employees violated company policy by reopening a store after closing time and inviting non-employees to come inside and move throughout the store, including behind the counter and in back rooms. The employees used the store to do an interview with a local television station about their unionizing effort. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex, File)
Posted at 5:44 PM, Mar 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-09 17:44:04-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Three additional Buffalo-area Starbucks locations have voted to unionize.

The locations that voted and the vote counts are listed below:

  • 1775 Walden Avenue, Cheektowaga — 8-7 to unionize
  • 3186 Sheridan Drive, Amherst — 15-12 to unionize
  • 4770 Transit Road, Depew — 15-12 to unionize

The vote count for these three locations was supposed to take place on February 23. It was delayed after the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) impounded the votes due to Starbucks submitting a request for review.

There are now five Buffalo-area Starbucks locations that have voted to unionize.

In December, workers from the Starbucks store on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo voted 'yes' to become the first Starbucks store in the United States to unionize.

In January, the Starbucks store on Genesee Street in Cheektowaga officially became the second U.S. store to vote to unionize.

The Starbucks store on Camp Road in Hamburg voted no to unionizing in December, although the union previously said it was challenging the results.

