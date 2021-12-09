Starbucks on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo becomes first U.S. store to vote to unionize

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Workers from the Starbucks store on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo have voted 'yes' to become the first Starbucks store in the United States to unionize.

Victory at Elmwood, the first unionized Starbucks store in the United States—history made!!! — SBWorkersUnited (@SBWorkersUnited) December 9, 2021

Workers from that location along with workers at Starbucks on Genesee Street in Cheektowaga also voted to unionize.

Workers from the Starbucks location on Camp Road in Hamburg voted no when it came to unionization.

The workers garnered national attention in their effort to unionize, most recently with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders meeting with them and holding a town hall earlier in the week.

The vote total was 19 'yes' to eight 'no'.