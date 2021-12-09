Starbucks workers from Genesee Street in Cheektowaga appear to vote to unionize

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Starbucks workers from the Genesee Street store in Cheektowaga have appeared to have voted 'yes' to become the second store in the United States to unionize. However, several votes have been challenged affecting the results.

If it becomes official, this will follow the Starbucks store on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo becoming the first American store to vote to unionize.

Earlier on Thursday, workers at the Starbucks store on Camp Road in Hamburg voted no to unionizing.

The locations had been voting for four weeks.

The group in favor of unionization cheered and hugged as the final vote was read. However, according to the Associated Press, there are several challenged votes at the location.