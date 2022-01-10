Starbucks on Genesee Street in Cheektowaga becomes second U.S. store to vote to unionize

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Starbucks on Genesee Street in Cheektowaga has become the second U.S. store to vote to unionize

SBWorkersUnited, the union representing the workers, made the announcement Monday evening.

BREAKING NEWS: Genesee St. becomes the second unionized Starbucks in the United States! — SBWorkersUnited (@SBWorkersUnited) January 10, 2022

The National Labor Relations Board confirmed to 7 News that the location has unionized and a spokesperson provided the following statement:

NLRB Region 3-Buffalo issued the certification of representation in the Genesee Road Starbucks election (03-RC-282139) and the union won after the challenges were sustained, making the final vote 15-9.



Starbucks has 10 business days to file a request for review with the Board. If the Board grants it, the results could be under review. If the Board denies it, the results are final and Starbucks must bargain with the union. - NLRB

In December, workers from the Starbucks store on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo voted 'yes' to become the first Starbucks store in the United States to unionize.

Workers from the Genesee Street store in Cheektowaga appeared to vote 'yes' to become the second store in the United States to unionize but several votes were challenged. The vote was 15-9 in favor, with seven challenged votes.

Also in December the Starbucks location on Camp Road in Hamburg voted no to unionizing although the union said it is challenging the results.

There are three additional Buffalo area stores awaiting their election date from the NLRB.