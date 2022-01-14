Three additional Buffalo-area Starbucks locations set to vote on unionization

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Three additional Buffalo-area Starbucks locations are set to vote on unionization.

In December, workers from the Starbucks store on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo voted 'yes' to become the first Starbucks store in the United States to unionize.

Monday, the Starbucks store on Genesee Street in Cheektowaga officialy became the second U.S. store to vote to unionize.

The National Labor Relations Board announced Friday the Acting Regional Director of Region 3-Buffalo ordered three mail ballot elections for Starbucks stores that filed election petitions in the Buffalo-area in November.

The locations set to vote include:

1775 Walden Avenue, Cheektowaga

3186 Sheridan Drive, Amherst

4770 Transit Road, Depew

Ballots will be mailed at 5 p.m. on January 31 and will be counted February 23 at 1 p.m.

The Starbucks store on Camp Road in Hamburg voted no to unionizing in December although the union said it is challenging the results.