Third whale dead after being rescued from Marineland

NIAGARA FALLS, CANADA (WKBW) — Another whale rescued from Marineland has died after being transferred to SeaWorld San Diego.

According to SeaWorld, the 9-year-old beluga stopped eating, prompting veterinarians and animal care teams to conduct a thorough medical exam.

An ultrasound showed his intestinal tract was not functioning normally and could indicate a serious, life-threatening condition.

"Like our colleagues at the other AZA-accredited facilities that rescued these belugas, we understood each animal would be navigating a significant transition and that their complete health picture, including conditions that may have developed over time, could only become clearer through ongoing assessment and care," SeaWorld announced on social media. "The other rescued belugas in our care continue to be in stable health and remain under close monitoring as they continue to adjust to their surroundings. As we have indicated, this process will take a considerable amount of time. Our commitment to the health, well-being and care of these belugas, like every animal we rescue, continues."

Two other beluga whales died after being transported to Shedd Aquarium in Chicago.

WATCH: 2 whales rescued from Marineland have died

Three whales rescued from Marineland have died

Marineland closed in September 2024, but some animals never left, including 30 beluga whales.

After months of debate about euthanasia, a plan was finally approved by the Canadian Government to rehome some at aquariums across the U.S.

WATCH: 'We need humane solutions': 30 beluga whales could be euthanized at Marineland